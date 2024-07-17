Man sentenced for murder outside North Side gym, separate shooting at basketball court

Dontre La Ron Nestle, 27, was booked in February 2023 on charges of murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest.

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was charged in connection with a July 2021 deadly shooting outside a North Side gym and the January 2023 shooting of another man at a neighborhood basketball court has been sentenced for both crimes.

Dontre La Ron Nestle pleaded guilty to murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in those cases. On Tuesday, he was sentenced to 37 years on the murder charge and 20 years for the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He will serve the sentences concurrently.

Nestle was arrested for both crimes in February of 2023. Records show he had been wanted on the murder charge since September 2021, when a warrant for his arrest was issued.

San Antonio police said that on July 16, 2021, Nestle was playing basketball with Orlando Stuart, 24, and a group of people at the LA Fitness in the 7100 block of Blanco Road.

Later, when Stuart and the group were leaving the gym, Nestle opened fire at them in the parking lot and drove off, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Stuart was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene. Another person in the group was also shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Multiple people identified Nestle as the suspect, and a warrant was issued in September 2021 but he was not arrested.

In a separate incident nearly a year-and-a-half later, Nestle opened fire during a basketball game.

In that incident, Nestle verbally and physically fought with other players on the court in the 2300 block of Copper Hill Drive, not far from Thousand Oaks and Highway 281.

He then pulled out a rifle and fired multiple shots in the air and toward players, his arrest warrant affidavit states.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the arm and ran to a nearby house to call for help. The shooting victim was taken to the hospital and survived his injuries.

WATCH BELOW: Previous reports about Dontre La Ron Nestle.