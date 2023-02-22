Man arrested in slaying outside North Side gym, separate shooting at basketball court, SAPD says

Dontre La Ron Nestle, 27, was booked this week on charges of murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

SAN ANTONIO – A suspect has been arrested for killing a man outside a North Side gym in 2021 and shooting another man at a neighborhood basketball court last month, according to records.

Dontre La Ron Nestle, 27, was booked this week on charges of murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

Records show he had been wanted on the murder charge since September 2021, when a warrant for his arrest was issued.

San Antonio police said that on July 16, 2021, Nestle was playing basketball with Orlando Stuart, 24, and a group of people at the LA Fitness in the 7100 block of Blanco Road.

Later, when Stuart and the group were trying to the gym, Nestle opened fire at them in the parking lot and drove off, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Stuart was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene. Another person in the group was also shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police officers initially said there was a possible altercation in the gym that led to the shooting. A witness later told police that Nestle shot Stuart in retaliation for a homicide, the affidavit states.

Details on that homicide were not included in the affidavit.

Multiple people identified Nestle as the suspect, and a warrant was issued in September but he was not arrested.

In a separate incident on the night of Jan. 5, Nestle allegedly opened fire during a basketball game, according to another warrant.

In that incident, Nestle verbally and physically fought with other players on the court in the 2300 block of Copper Hill Drive, not far from Thousand Oaks and Highway 281.

He then pulled out a rifle and fired multiple shots in the air and toward players, the affidavit states.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the arm and ran to a nearby house to call for help. The shooting victim was taken to the hospital and survived his injuries.

A warrant for Nestle’s arrest in that incident was issued on Feb. 2.

Records show he was arrested Tuesday. He is also facing charges of robbery and burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit assault, records show.

