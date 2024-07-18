College students can score and save with these deals

SAN ANTONIO – Paying for college can be a hassle especially if you’re also juggling other expenses.

Several locations and subscriptions offer discounts to help students save some money.

Whether you are just entering college or close to graduating, these deals can help curb your spending.

KSAT has compiled a list of companies offering college students discounts on products and subscriptions.

Technology discounts:

Adobe Creative Cloud: Students can receive over 60% off on all Students can receive over 60% off on all Creative Cloud apps. For the first year, students pay $19.99 a month. After the year ends, students pay $34.99 monthly. Students must use a school-issued email address or show a school ID card. You can view additional proof of eligibility here

Apple: Depending on the purchase, you can receive a gift card up to $150 and 20% off AppleCare+ when you buy a Mac or iPad with Depending on the purchase, you can receive a gift card up to $150 and 20% off AppleCare+ when you buy a Mac or iPad with education savings

Dell: Students can use and submit a Students can use and submit a student email to receive a 5% discount on Dell products.

HP: When you join the When you join the HP Education Store Program with a school email, students can find everyday discounts that could be up to 40%. No student ID is required.

Lonovo: Once you are done shopping online, you will check out your cart and verify that you are a student through Once you are done shopping online, you will check out your cart and verify that you are a student through ID.me . Once you are approved, students receive 5% off on Lenovo products.

Microsoft 365: College students can have College students can have Microsoft 365 Personal for $2.99 monthly. You will use your college email when signing up. Microsoft also has an additional 10% off eligible computers and accessories.

Samsung: Join the Join the Education Offers Program using your school email to receive 30% discounts on certain offers. If you do not have a “.edu” email, you must verify your student status with ID.me during online checkout.

Membership and subscription discounts:

Retail discounts:

Aéropostale: Aéropostale offers an extra 15% off on your online purchase when you sign up and get verified as a student with UNiDAYS.

Adidas: The The Exclusive Students Only Discount allows students to receive a special discount and free shipping on all online orders. To get verified as a student, you must sign up through UNiDAYS.

Amazon Prime: Prime Student gives you six months for free, and after the six-month trial ends, you pay $7.49 a month. You can get verified through ages 18-24 or your student status.

Champion: Current college students get an additional 10% off online purchases. You can get verified and receive the promo code Current college students get an additional 10% off online purchases. You can get verified and receive the promo code here

Converse: Students get 10% off a purchase when you verify your student status.

Dr. Martens: Verified through UNiDAYS, students get 15% off on a Verified through UNiDAYS, students get 15% off on a Dr. Martens shoe purchase.

Express: Students who register with UNiDAYS can get 5% off every Students who register with UNiDAYS can get 5% off every Express purchase. This offer can’t be combined with other coupons.

J. Crew: Students with valid student IDs can get 15% off a purchase at Students with valid student IDs can get 15% off a purchase at J. Crew in-store or online. The offer may be used up to four times a month.

Levi’s: The The retailer offers students a 15% off coupon. Verification is required to receive the offer.

Nike: A one-time use of a 10% discount on most items is available online or through the Nike app. You can confirm your student status A one-time use of a 10% discount on most items is available online or through the Nike app. You can confirm your student status here

Purple: If you need a new mattress, students with verified student status can receive a one-time-use 10% off coupon.

Shein: The The online store offers students an extra 15% off their purchase with free shipping on orders over $49. You can verify your student status through UNiDAYS.

Vera Bradley: Students can get a 10% off coupon online only for Students can get a 10% off coupon online only for Vera Bradley when verified with ID.me . The discount cannot be redeemed with other offers.

Car insurance discounts:

Allstate: If you are a full-time student with good grades, under 25, and unmarried, you could qualify for a discount on If you are a full-time student with good grades, under 25, and unmarried, you could qualify for a discount on Allstate car insurance. Other qualifications that could help you save money are completing the teenSMART Driver Education Program or attending school at least 100 miles from where you park your car.

American Family Insurance: To be eligible for car insurance, full-time students must be between the ages of 16 and 25 and have a 3.0 GPA or higher or be on the Dean’s List.

Geico: Geico offers full-time students car insurance discounts when they have a 3.0 GPA or better, are members of a selected alumni association and have not been in an accident in the last five years.

Nationwide: Full-time students between the ages of 16 and 24 with a minimum B average grade can qualify for Full-time students between the ages of 16 and 24 with a minimum B average grade can qualify for a Nationwide car insurance discount.

Progressive: Full-time students under the age of 23 with a B average or better, may be eligible for a 10% discount. You can find other Progressive student discounts Full-time students under the age of 23 with a B average or better, may be eligible for a 10% discount. You can find other Progressive student discounts here

State Farm: Students 25 or younger with good academic grades can save up to 25% with State Farm. You can speak with a Students 25 or younger with good academic grades can save up to 25% with State Farm. You can speak with a State Farm agent for more information.

Cell phone provider discounts:

AT&T: Students can save $10 monthly per phone line with Students can save $10 monthly per phone line with AT&T’s Signature Program for up to five lines. AT&T will also add additional benefits based on your school or university. Verification is required.

Verizon: Verizon offers students a myPlan of up to $12 per line. For the Unlimited Ultimate plan, students can pay $80 for one line and $67.50 for two lines. Students can also receive up to $15 per month for Fios Home Internet. Students must verify their student status every year. More information can be found Verizon offers students a myPlan of up to $12 per line. For the Unlimited Ultimate plan, students can pay $80 for one line and $67.50 for two lines. Students can also receive up to $15 per month for Fios Home Internet. Students must verify their student status every year. More information can be found here

