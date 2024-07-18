Crew blamed for second natural gas line rupture in Floresville this week

For the second time in as many days, a crew ruptured a natural gas line in Floresville.

But this time, no explosion resulted from the hit, which was not the case Tuesday, when one home was destroyed and several others were left with broken windows.

According to the Floresville Police Chief Anthony Flores, an unidentified company on Thursday morning ruptured a gas line on Highway 181, not far from the neighborhood where Tuesday’s explosion occurred.

The impact from Thursday’s incident appeared to be minimal.

A statement from the City of Floresville said a crew installing fiber optic lines in the area near H Street and 9th Street hit an underground gas line, which triggered the fiery explosion on Tuesday.

Rise Broadband, the company overseeing the fiber installation project Tuesday, acknowledged the incident in a written statement Thursday:

Due to the preliminary nature of an ongoing investigation, Rise Broadband can offer no further information at this time. We will provide further information as it becomes available.

We’ll update this story as we get new information.