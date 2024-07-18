Floresville man sentenced to 30 years for sexually exploited a 7-year-old girl

SAN ANTONIO – A Floresville man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to sexually exploiting a 7-year-old girl.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Rodney Allen Felux, 45, sexually assaulted and exploited a girl while she attended a residential daycare in Dec. 2022.

Investigators began an investigation after the child told her mother that Felux would blindfold and sexually assault her while also taking several sexually explicit photos of her.

“This sentencing sends a clear message that we will not tolerate the sexual abuse and exploitation of children in our community,” said Special Agent in Charge Aaron Tapp of the FBI’s San Antonio Field Office. “The FBI, along with our law enforcement partners at the Wilson County Sheriff’s office, will continue to vigorously pursue every lead to rescue children who are being victimized and bring their perpetrators to justice.”

Felux was arrested in Jan. 2023 and pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of children in Jan. 2024. Felux will be supervised for a lifetime after his time in prison ends, the release adds.

Additionally to time in prison, Felux is ordered to pay $50,000 to the victim.

The FBI and Wilson County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.