COSA hosts Renters’ Rights Info Session to lay out fair housing resources

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio partnered with the Fair Housing Council of South Texas to offer Renter’s Rights Information Sessions.

The final summer session was held Saturday morning at the Forest Hills Library.

The sessions are meant to guide renters and rental housing providers through an overview of fair housing resources, existing protections, and responsibilities outlined in the law.

The city says eviction has become a problem in the community since the COVID-19 pandemic.

After Saturday’s meeting, fair housing counselors from the City’s Neighborhood and Housing Services Department, code enforcement with the City’s Development Services Department, and staff from the Fair Housing Council of South Texas held a question-and-answer session for residents.

The next session will be at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 10 at the Walker Ranch Senior Center at 835 West Rhapsody Drive.

You can find information given at the session by clicking here.