Goodwill interview fair on Wednesday has more than 30 open positions

SAN ANTONIO – Goodwill is hosting an interview fair on Wednesday and they are looking to fill over 30 positions.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at their Goodwill location located at 2735 Austin Highway.

A press release said Goodwill San Antonio is looking to fill positions for medical records associates and commercial grounds maintenance roles. Starting pay is $15-17 an hour with competitive benefits.

Goodwill San Antonio said that to be eligible an individual must be a U.S. citizen and eligible for security clearance, have reliable transportation and be detail oriented. Individuals with disabilities are welcome to apply.

Those interested are suggested to apply on their website before attending by clicking here. You can call 726-226-8006 for more information.

