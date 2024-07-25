2 UTSA football players kicked off team for involvement in alleged robbery

SAN ANTONIO – A pair of University of Texas at San Antonio football players are no longer on the team because of their alleged involvement in a robbery, according to the university.

Both Corey Lucius, 19, and Nicholas Ryan Brown, 23, face aggravated robbery charges stemming from a Feb. 3 incident. The charges are considered first-degree felonies.

Lucius’ arrest came only four days after Brown was taken into police custody during an unrelated incident when Brown was injured while trying to stop a tow truck driver from taking an illegally parked vehicle in the 12000 block of Engelmann Drive, San Antonio police said.

During SAPD’s investigation, the department said it found information regarding Brown’s two alleged aggravated robbery warrants out of Bexar County.

As a result of Brown’s arrest, he was formerly suspended from the team while the athletic department gathered more information.

The UTSA Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics, Dr. Lisa Campos, and UTSA head football coach Jeff Traylor released a joint statement on Wednesday, more than a month after Lucius’ and Brown’s arrests.

“Nick Booker-Brown and Corey Lucius Jr. are no longer members of the UTSA football program. We have high expectations of conduct for all of our student-athletes, coaches and staff, and we will never compromise on those expectations. We are looking forward to the start of preseason practice on July 31 with an excellent group of young men in our football program.”

Brown appeared in all 13 games for the Roadrunners during the 2023 season, recording 6.5 tackles for a loss. Brown also had a sack in UTSA’s bowl win over Marshall, the program’s first-ever bowl victory.

Lucius Jr., a freshman linebacker out of Tampa, Fla., did not appear in any games for the Roadrunners.