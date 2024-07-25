SAPD investigating how Solid Waste truck ended up in North Side ravine

San Antonio police are investigating how a Solid Waste Management truck came off the highway on the North Side. The incident occurred on the access road of 281 near Wurzbach Parkway.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating how a Solid Waste Management truck ended up in a ravine on the North Side.

The accident occurred Thursday afternoon on the access road of Highway 281 and Wurzbach Parkway.

Police told a KSAT crew on the scene that one male occupant was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but did not provide a reason for how the truck ended up in the ravine near the Salado Creek Greenway.

A Transguide camera facing north on Highway 281 and Nakoma shows police blocking several lanes on the access road to Wurzbach Parkway. It is not immediately known if any delays are expected.

Police said the accident was still under investigation.

KSAT has contacted Solid Waste Management for a statement regarding the crash but has not yet heard back.

This article will be updated through the afternoon as more information becomes available.