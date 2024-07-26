Crash involving Amazon 18-wheeler closes Interstate 10 West in east Bexar County

A crash involving an Amazon 18-wheeler has closed I-10 West at Zuehl Road on Friday, July 26, 2024.

SAN ANTONIO – A portion of Interstate 10 in east Bexar County is closed on Friday morning due to a major wreck involving an Amazon 18-wheeler.

The mainlanes of I-10 West at Zuehl Road near the Bexar and Guadalupe County line are closed as of 6 a.m.

Traffic is backed up to Santa Clara Road, east of Cibolo Creek.

A crash involving an Amazon 18-wheeler has closed I-10 West at Zuehl Road on Friday, July 26, 2024. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Details on what caused the crash are unknown at this time. It is also unknown if anyone was injured.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

MAJOR CRASH ALERT FROM @KSATRJ: All main lanes of I-10 West at Zuehl Road are CLOSED after crash in far East Side on Bexar/Gualalupe Co. line. Traffic backed up to Santa Clara Road. This is east of Cibolo Creek. pic.twitter.com/TMggctJycH — KSAT Traffic (@ksat_traffic) July 26, 2024

For more information on traffic, you can click here to view our traffic page on KSAT.com. To view more on the current weather conditions, click here.

Click the links below for current road closures.