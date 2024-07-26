75º
Crash involving Amazon 18-wheeler closes Interstate 10 West in east Bexar County

I-10 West at Zuehl Road near the Bexar/Guadalupe line is closed

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

RJ Marquez, Traffic Anchor/Reporter

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

A crash involving an Amazon 18-wheeler has closed I-10 West at Zuehl Road on Friday, July 26, 2024. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A portion of Interstate 10 in east Bexar County is closed on Friday morning due to a major wreck involving an Amazon 18-wheeler.

The mainlanes of I-10 West at Zuehl Road near the Bexar and Guadalupe County line are closed as of 6 a.m.

Traffic is backed up to Santa Clara Road, east of Cibolo Creek.

Details on what caused the crash are unknown at this time. It is also unknown if anyone was injured.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

