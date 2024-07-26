Hatch chile pepper season is next month! Grocery social media influencer shares these must-try products

SAN ANTONIO – Hatch pepper season is coming up from August to September, and the unique flavor has created a big following. Grocery stores are catering to customers by tailoring their offerings to meet the demand.

Emily Hill, a social media creator who focuses on grocery finds, said H-E-B carries hatch sausage, bacon and turkey bacon this time of the year.

FitJoy Foods has created a gluten-free hatch lime pretzel she recommends, as well.

For those looking to try different hatch-flavored products, Hill recommends keeping an eye out for the Central Market Hatch Fest.

