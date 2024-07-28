KSAT viewers share photos, videos of much-needed Sunday morning rain

KSAT viewer Elaine Simons shared a photo of her rain gauge Sunday morning to KSAT Connect as the San Antonio area received some much-needed rain.

SAN ANTONIO – Residents across San Antonio, Bexar County and South Central Texas did not wake up to a sunny July morning. They woke up to rain.

According to KSAT Meteorologist Sarah Spivey, Sunday morning’s rain was also record-breaking.

Recommended Videos

“San Antonio International Airport set a new daily record for rainfall, beating the old record for July 28, 1934, of .74 inches of rain,” Spivey said. “Coverage of rain is expected to decrease in the afternoon, and in the week ahead, there will be no rain as we return back to temperatures typical for late July/early August in the mid-to-upper 90s.”

While the rain and milder temperatures are not expected to stick around much longer, some KSAT viewers soaked in Sunday’s rain by their sharing pictures and videos via KSAT Connect.

Fritz Accumulated rain by 10 am and still raining on the Southeast Side in Highlands Hills area. 1 hour ago 0 China Grove

How much rain did you receive on Sunday? Here’s how you can show us with your picture or video on KSAT Connect.