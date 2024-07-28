79º
KSAT viewers share photos, videos of much-needed Sunday morning rain

How much rain did you receive on Sunday? Let us know via KSAT Connect

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

KSAT viewer Elaine Simons shared a photo of her rain gauge Sunday morning to KSAT Connect as the San Antonio area received some much-needed rain. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Residents across San Antonio, Bexar County and South Central Texas did not wake up to a sunny July morning. They woke up to rain.

According to KSAT Meteorologist Sarah Spivey, Sunday morning’s rain was also record-breaking.

“San Antonio International Airport set a new daily record for rainfall, beating the old record for July 28, 1934, of .74 inches of rain,” Spivey said. “Coverage of rain is expected to decrease in the afternoon, and in the week ahead, there will be no rain as we return back to temperatures typical for late July/early August in the mid-to-upper 90s.”

While the rain and milder temperatures are not expected to stick around much longer, some KSAT viewers soaked in Sunday’s rain by their sharing pictures and videos via KSAT Connect.

How much rain did you receive on Sunday? Here’s how you can show us with your picture or video on KSAT Connect.

  • Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page. We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!
  • If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.
  • Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”
  • Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”
  • Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.
  • Select “Weather” as the channel and one category.
  • Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
  • The last step: Click the orange button at the bottom to upload.

