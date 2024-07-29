3 former, future UTSA student-athletes set to compete at 2024 Summer Olympics

Three student-athletes with ties to the University of Texas at San Antonio are set to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Former and future UTSA track and field athletes will compete in their respective events in the athletics competition at Stade de France, which runs from Aug. 2 to Aug. 10.

The university said Diego Pettorossi (Italy), Alanah Yukich (Australia), and Fatoumata Kabo (Italy) are among only five UTSA athletes to have ever been Olympians.

“While with us at UTSA, Alanah and Diego were prime examples of hard work, dedication and devotion to this team,” said Aaron Fox, UTSA’s director of track & field and cross country.

Pettorossi, a first-time Olympian, was the 2022 Italian National Champion in the 200-meter dash. His career-best time of 20.45 seconds is the 57th fastest in the world.

“Paris marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter, and I want to give my best to represent my country and UTSA on the world’s biggest stage,” said Pettorossi.

Yukich, who currently ranks 36th in the world rankings in the 400-meter hurdles, earned her spot in the Olympics by securing three 400-meter hurdles wins in five track meets during June.

“Having the opportunity to represent Australia at the Olympics as a track and field athlete is a dream come true. It’s the result of years of dedication and hard work,” Yukich said.

Kabo, a two-time NCAA national champion, will be part of Italy’s 4x400-meter relay. She finished fourth in the 400-meter final at the Italian Championships in June.

“My first time on the National Team, and I was called for the Olympics. It’s a dream come true. I definitely feel joy and gratitude. To have this opportunity is unique and is a blessing. I cannot but do my best and prove that they gave it to the right person,” said Kabo.

Pettorossi, Yukich, and Kabo are not the only athletes competing in the Olympics with ties to San Antonio. Keith Sanderson, who attended John Marshall High School, will compete in the men’s 25-meter rapid-fire pistol shooting competition.

Fred Kerley, a San Antonio native, will compete in the men’s 100-meter dash and the 4x100-meter relay. Three years ago, he brought a silver medal home to the States from the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.