SAPD involved in standoff after fatal shooting on North Side

Shooting occurred just before 3 a.m. in 4600 block of Hawthorn Woods

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Patty Santos, Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Officers were called just before 3 a.m. to a home in the 4600 block of Hawthorn Woods, not far from Loop 1604 and Interstate 10 after receiving word of a shooting. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead and another person is barricaded inside a home following a shooting on the city’s North Side early Wednesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called just before 3 a.m. to a home in the 4600 block of Hawthorn Woods, not far from Loop 1604 and Lockhill Selma Road, after receiving word of a shooting.

Hostage negotiators and SWAT officers are currently on scene and SAPD has reportedly been using a loudspeaker to call the person out.

At this time, not much is known about the shooting. Early reports indicate one person was shot and killed in a driveway.

Neighbors say they first heard a commotion and some banging and that they saw one person injured. A motive for the shooting is not currently known.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing. KSAT will update the story as more information becomes available.

