International food producer to close San Antonio facility, lay off all staff

SAN ANTONIO – A global food producer will end operations in San Antonio this fall.

Bimbo Bakeries USA Inc. — the American subsidiary of Mexico-based Grupo Bimbo — will close its San Antonio production facility and lay off all 138 workers this fall, according to a WARN notice filed with the Texas Workforce Commission. The closure is part of the company’s retooling efforts announced earlier this year, which also included two similar plant closures in New York.

The company — operating locally at 512 S. Gevers — produces baked goods under well-known brand names like Sara Lee, Entenmann’s, Mrs Baird’s and Thomas.

In a statement to the Business Journal via a spokesperson, Bimbo Bakeries said the closure was the result of its continuous review of assets to “ensure optimal production.”

“After careful analysis and consideration, we have made the difficult decision to close the San Antonio, Texas, bakery this fall,” the company said. “We will transition production to bakeries in our network that are better equipped to support our future growth.”

Bimbo anticipates a full shutdown of its activities in San Antonio on Oct. 5. The company continues to have other operations in the state, with examples in the Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth areas.

In a similar move, Frisco, Texas-based restaurant supply outfit Quality Custom Distribution will cut 57 workers and shut down its Schertz warehouse in November.

Read this and other stories like it in the San Antonio Business Journal.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.