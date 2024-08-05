Funeral services arranged for 20-year-old BCSO deputy killed in wrong-way crash

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office provided this image of Deputy Sheriff Meredith Portillo, who was killed in a wrong-way crash.

SAN ANTONIO – Services to remember a female deputy, who died in a wrong-way crash, are scheduled for early next week.

BCSO Deputy Meredith Portillo, 20, lost her life on July 21 after a pickup truck driver crashed into her Ford Mustang on Interstate 37.

Recommended Videos

Police said the driver of the pickup, a 28-year-old man, died at the scene.

Portillo and two of her high school friends were in the Mustang. She and a backseat passenger, a 20-year-old man, died upon impact, police said.

A public viewing followed by a rosary for Portillo is scheduled for Aug. 5 at Mission Park Funeral Chapel South from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

On Aug. 6, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a memorial service for Portillo at 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church.

Portillo began her law enforcement career with BCSO in Sept. 2023 and graduated from the detention academy in Jan. 2024.