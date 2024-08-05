91º
Funeral services arranged for 20-year-old BCSO deputy killed in wrong-way crash

Meredith Portillo lost her life on July 21

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office provided this image of Deputy Sheriff Meredith Portillo, who was killed in a wrong-way crash. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Services to remember a female deputy, who died in a wrong-way crash, are scheduled for early next week.

BCSO Deputy Meredith Portillo, 20, lost her life on July 21 after a pickup truck driver crashed into her Ford Mustang on Interstate 37.

Police said the driver of the pickup, a 28-year-old man, died at the scene.

Portillo and two of her high school friends were in the Mustang. She and a backseat passenger, a 20-year-old man, died upon impact, police said.

A public viewing followed by a rosary for Portillo is scheduled for Aug. 5 at Mission Park Funeral Chapel South from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

On Aug. 6, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a memorial service for Portillo at 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church.

Portillo began her law enforcement career with BCSO in Sept. 2023 and graduated from the detention academy in Jan. 2024.

