Five things to know about Nickolle Aguilar’s sentencing

SAN ANTONIO – A mother charged in the death of her five-year-old son is expected to be sentenced Tuesday afternoon in a Bexar County court.
Nickolle Aguilar is charged with injury to a child-serious bodily injury by omission.
Aguilar, along with her then-boyfriend Daniel Garcia, were both charged in the death of Domenic Aguilar-Acevedo.
Garcia was found guilty back in May of injury to a child and is currently waiting on his own sentencing date.
Aguilar plead guilty to the charge in June.
Here are five things to know about Tuesday’s Nickolle Aguilar sentencing:
- The sentencing was previously withdrawn because of her status as US a resident.
- Aguilar had accepted the plea deal in exchange for her testimony against then-boyfriend Daniel Garcia.
- An affidavit states Garcia struck Domenic so hard that he hit the wall of a San Antonio hotel room before bouncing on the floor. The next day, Domenic passed away.
- Garcia was found guilty and is currently waiting his own sentencing date in August.
- Authorities said Garcia and Aguilar drove to Colorado, where they buried Domenic’s body before fleeing to Costa Rica with Garcia’s daughter.
Aguilar will be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. this afternoon.
KSAT 12 will livestream the sentencing on all of our streaming platforms.