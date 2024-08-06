81º
Five things to know about Nickolle Aguilar’s sentencing

Aguilar will be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Nickolle Aguilar is charged with injury to a child-serious bodily injury by omission. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A mother charged in the death of her five-year-old son is expected to be sentenced Tuesday afternoon in a Bexar County court.

Nickolle Aguilar is charged with injury to a child-serious bodily injury by omission.

Aguilar, along with her then-boyfriend Daniel Garcia, were both charged in the death of Domenic Aguilar-Acevedo.

Garcia was found guilty back in May of injury to a child and is currently waiting on his own sentencing date.

Aguilar plead guilty to the charge in June.

Here are five things to know about Tuesday’s Nickolle Aguilar sentencing:

  • The sentencing was previously withdrawn because of her status as US a resident.
  • Aguilar had accepted the plea deal in exchange for her testimony against then-boyfriend Daniel Garcia.
  • An affidavit states Garcia struck Domenic so hard that he hit the wall of a San Antonio hotel room before bouncing on the floor. The next day, Domenic passed away.
  • Garcia was found guilty and is currently waiting his own sentencing date in August.
  • Authorities said Garcia and Aguilar drove to Colorado, where they buried Domenic’s body before fleeing to Costa Rica with Garcia’s daughter.

Aguilar will be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. this afternoon.

KSAT 12 will livestream the sentencing on all of our streaming platforms.

Aguilar, along with her then-boyfriend Daniel Garcia, were charged in the death of Domenic Aguilar-Acevedo. (KSAT)

