Five things to know about Nickolle Aguilar’s sentencing

Nickolle Aguilar is charged with injury to a child-serious bodily injury by omission.

SAN ANTONIO – A mother charged in the death of her five-year-old son is expected to be sentenced Tuesday afternoon in a Bexar County court.

Nickolle Aguilar is charged with injury to a child-serious bodily injury by omission.

Recommended Videos

Aguilar, along with her then-boyfriend Daniel Garcia, were both charged in the death of Domenic Aguilar-Acevedo.

Garcia was found guilty back in May of injury to a child and is currently waiting on his own sentencing date.

Aguilar plead guilty to the charge in June.

Here are five things to know about Tuesday’s Nickolle Aguilar sentencing:

The sentencing was previously withdrawn because of her status as US a resident.

Aguilar had accepted the plea deal in exchange for her testimony against then-boyfriend Daniel Garcia

An affidavit states Garcia struck Domenic so hard that he hit the wall of a San Antonio hotel room before bouncing on the floor. The next day, Domenic passed away.

Garcia was found guilty and is currently waiting his own sentencing date in August.

Authorities said Garcia and Aguilar drove to Colorado, where they buried Domenic’s body before fleeing to Costa Rica with Garcia’s daughter.

Aguilar will be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. this afternoon.

KSAT 12 will livestream the sentencing on all of our streaming platforms.

RELATED: