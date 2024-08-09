Healthy ideas for packed lunches for kids heading back to school

SAN ANTONIO – Earlier this spring, the U.S. Department of Agriculture released new federal nutrition standards for school meals to improve children’s health.

These changes will not go into full effect for another year or two. However, parents can do their part by packing their children with healthy lunches.

Packing lunches can be time-consuming, especially when you want something healthy.

San Antonio Food Bank nutritional educator Fabiola Carrales explained some easy options below:

She said it’s important to pack healthy lunches and stay away from processed or sugary foods because of the risk of chronic disease.

“Right now we have an enormous problem with chronic disease, high blood pressure diabetes ... let me tell you ... we are at risk, everybody,” Carrales said.

Carrales said some easy, healthy recipes include a tortilla roll-up, fruit parfait, SunButter energy bites and hummus.

Get those recipes in the video player above.

Because millions of students eat meals served by schools every day, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is making these changes for healthier meals:

Added sugars will now be limited in meals.

Sodium is being gradually reduced in school meals, we should see a 15 percent reduction by 2027.

Chocolate milk will still be served but it must meet the new added sugar limits.

We won’t be seeing all of those changes right away. School districts have until 2027 to meet all of the new requirements.