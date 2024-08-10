Grieving family hopes Crime Stoppers reward leads to arrest in son’s murder

SAN ANTONIO – Weeks have passed with no answers in the shooting and killing of a West side man. Now, his family worries that his case might have gone cold.

“I had to come here, I had to, it’s hard, it’s the hardest thing you can ever imagine,” Maria Solis said.

Today was the first time Maria visited the Family Dollar off of Culebra Road, where her adopted 23-year-old son, Joshua Solis, was killed on May 22.

“It’s helped me get closer to him, but I’m going to be honest with you, I can’t come back,” said Maria

More than two months since Joshua’s death, crime scene tape and a memorial still stand, as do questions surrounding who is responsible and what led to the shooting.

“It’s the worst thing that’s ever happened to me,” said Maria

According to San Antonio police, Joshua was sitting in his pickup truck in a Family Dollar parking lot.

Two men approached his vehicle, possibly attempting to rob him, Crime Stoppers said. Solis then drove away, but the men fired toward his vehicle multiple times. Joshua was hit twice.

Now, as Joshua’s case nears three months without an arrest, Crime Stoppers is now offering a reward for information that leads to a suspect.

For Maria, her son was her rock, always making it a point to help her, especially on days her medical condition made it difficult to get around.

“He goes, ‘Mom, put your arms around me, and I’ll carry you,’ and I said no, I’m too heavy, and he goes, ‘No, Mom, I got this.’” Maria said. “He would always say that, and I said, ‘alright papito.’”

For Maria she wants her son to know one thing.

“I’m okay, and I love him so much, and I miss him, but I’ll be okay because I have his strength,” she said.