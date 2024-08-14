81º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

City Council to receive briefing on proposed downtown ballpark Wednesday

A proposed multi-purpose facility would become the new home of the San Antonio Missions

Sean Talbot, Manager of Content and Coverage

Steve Spriester, Anchor/Reporter

Garrett Brnger, Reporter

Tags: San Antonio Missions, Downtown, MLB, City Council, San Antonio
Wolff Stadium. (San Antonio Business Journal)

SAN ANTONIO – City Council on Wednesday will discuss a proposal to build a new baseball stadium for the San Antonio Missions downtown.

The proposed plan would be a joint effort between the city, Bexar County and the team’s ownership group. According to the city, that proposed stadium would be a multi-purpose ballpark facility with approximately 4,500 fixed seats and total seating for about 7,500.

Recommended Videos

According to an agenda memo for Wednesday’s meeting, the cost of the project would be an estimated $160 million. The project would be funded by a public-private partnership that includes a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone bond, which would be repaid through team revenues and new development around the proposed facility.

The meeting is planned for 2 p.m. Wednesday KSAT will provide coverage of the meeting in the 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts.

The team currently plays games in Nelson Wolff Stadium, which opened in 1994. It seats approximately 9,200 people with fixed seating and a grass section in left field.

In 2022, Major League Baseball raised requirements for minor-league baseball facilities. The team’s ownership group said that Nelson Wolff Stadium would need significant renovations to meet those requirements. The group has said it would prefer a new ballpark downtown.

In July, Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai and Mayor Ron Nirenberg sent a letter to Major League Baseball expressing the county and city’s intent on working with the Missions to build a downtown ballpark. The letter said the goal is to open the ballpark no later than 2028.

The Missions currently have a lease to play in the city-owned Nelson Wolff Stadium through 2031.

Read also:

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Sean Talbot is Manager of Content and Coverage at KSAT. He formerly served as the Assistant News Director and Assignments Manager. He joined KSAT in 2001. He graduated from Texas State with a degree in Mass Communication with a minor in Political Science. When he’s not working, he’s at home with his wife Lomisa and their daughters Grace and Sydney.

email

Steve Spriester started at KSAT in 1995 as a general assignments reporter. Now, he anchors the station's top-rated 5, 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts.

email

facebook

twitter

Recommended Videos