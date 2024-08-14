City Council to receive briefing on proposed downtown ballpark Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO – City Council on Wednesday will discuss a proposal to build a new baseball stadium for the San Antonio Missions downtown.

The proposed plan would be a joint effort between the city, Bexar County and the team’s ownership group. According to the city, that proposed stadium would be a multi-purpose ballpark facility with approximately 4,500 fixed seats and total seating for about 7,500.

Recommended Videos

According to an agenda memo for Wednesday’s meeting, the cost of the project would be an estimated $160 million. The project would be funded by a public-private partnership that includes a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone bond, which would be repaid through team revenues and new development around the proposed facility.

The meeting is planned for 2 p.m. Wednesday KSAT will provide coverage of the meeting in the 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts.

The team currently plays games in Nelson Wolff Stadium, which opened in 1994. It seats approximately 9,200 people with fixed seating and a grass section in left field.

In 2022, Major League Baseball raised requirements for minor-league baseball facilities. The team’s ownership group said that Nelson Wolff Stadium would need significant renovations to meet those requirements. The group has said it would prefer a new ballpark downtown.

In July, Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai and Mayor Ron Nirenberg sent a letter to Major League Baseball expressing the county and city’s intent on working with the Missions to build a downtown ballpark. The letter said the goal is to open the ballpark no later than 2028.

The Missions currently have a lease to play in the city-owned Nelson Wolff Stadium through 2031.

Read also: