Heading to the Def Leppard & Journey concert? Here’s what to know about parking

Journey is seen on stage during their 50th Anniversary Tour at Moody Center on February 22, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rob Loud/Getty Images for Journey)

SAN ANTONIO – Are you heading to the Def Leppard and Journey show this Friday at the Alamodome? You can now reserve off-site parking ahead of the event to secure your spot or use VIA’s Park and Ride to avoid a parking hassle altogether.

The concert, which will also feature special guest Steve Miller Band, is expected to draw more than 35,000 fans to the Alamodome.

Patrons heading to the concert have some options when it comes to transportation. Here’s what you need to know:

Reserving your parking

If you want to park off-site and reserve your spot, you have multiple locations from which to choose.

The best way to find parking is by visiting the ParkWhiz website to see available lots. Some lots have already sold out spots, and rates ranged from $5 to $75, according to the website.

People who purchase off-site parking through ParkWhiz can access a map and digital parking passes through the company’s app, their confirmation email or the Ticketmaster app.

Alamodome parking

The Alamodome offers parking at four different lots for events. However, as it is a cashless operation, you can only pay by credit card.

No in-and-out parking is allowed in these lots. Tailgating is also not allowed for this event.

The parking fee is $40.

Find more information about Alamodome parking here.

VIA Park and Ride

If you don’t want to deal with the hassle of looking for parking, VIA Metropolitan Transit is also offering its Park and Ride service to the show at the Crossroads location.

The Crossroads Park and Ride is located at 151 Crossroads Boulevard.

Service to the Alamodome concert will start at 4 p.m. and end two hours later. Return service will begin one hour after the show.

Anyone who wants to use the Park and Ride service will need to pay $1.30 for each passenger each way. Discounts are available for children, seniors, students and active-duty military.

Concertgoers can get their passes at the Park and Ride location or pre-purchase them on the VIA goMobile+ app for faster boarding.

Find more information here.