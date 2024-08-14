KSAT court reporter Erica Hernandez featured in true crime show ‘Snapped’

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT court reporter Erica Hernandez was recently featured in the Oxygen true crime show “Snapped” to discuss the trial of Sasha Skare, who was convicted of killing a San Antonio rapper related to Beyonce.

About the case

Skare killed Martell Derouen, a San Antonio rapper who went by the name of Kordone, at his apartment at The Towers complex in the 16700 block of La Cantera Parkway on Jan. 26, 2021.

Police said it appeared Derouen had been shot through his front door.

Officers quickly identified Skare as their suspect, and she was arrested before being taken to the Bexar County Jail to face a murder charge.

At the time of the shooting, Skare already had a pending aggravated robbery case in Travis County in connection with a botched drug deal and shooting of her boyfriend, which she left for dead.

“Snapped” episode

Erica shared a little bit about the episode in a social post on Facebook.

“My mom years ago introduced me to a show called Snapped. We both love true crime shows. It was cool to be featured in the latest episode about the Sasha Skare case that I covered last year. The episode is out now if you want to watch!”

