Want to keep an eye on your kids at school? Get involved with the PTA

SAN ANTONIO – Ryan Brown had a desire to check in on his children and get to know their Castle Hills Elementary School campus better in an effort to ensure their safety.

Brown became a Watch DOGS (Dads of Great Students) volunteer at his kids’ school to help.

“It was a great opportunity for me to get to meet the school and get a feel for the school. It’s been a really great school for us,” he said.

The volunteers who are part of the program help the school by doing the following tasks:

Monitoring hallways

Interacting on the playground

Assisting in the lunchroom

Helping with car duty during arrival and dismissal

Positively engaging with students in the classrooms

Brown learned about the Watch DOGS program after joining the Parent Teacher Association two years ago.

“We got a first grader and two younger kids coming here, so I think I’ll be here — probably a lifer,” he said, laughing.

Brown is just one of several volunteers at Castle Hills Elementary School who comprise the PTA. Kelli Venegas is another member. She grew up with a PTA mom and wanted to do the same for her kids.

“I loved having my mom on campus,” she said.

The PTA helps support school staff and the campus.

“We’re here to encourage and grow our campus for our children,” Venegas said.

She said parents can be as involved as they want to be.

“Being a part of the PTA is not about getting credit; it’s about doing what’s best for the kids,” Brown said.

Find out more about the Watch DOGS program here.