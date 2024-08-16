San Antonio Spurs fans predict the team will reach the first round this season

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, center, jokes with teammates before their NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

San Antonio – Following the NBA’s schedule release on Thursday, KSAT polled fans about their thoughts on how far this year’s San Antonio Spurs squad would go this year.

With the recent additions of veterans Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes via free agency, and rookie Stephon Castle through this year’s NBA Draft, there has been a lot of optimism that the team was going to finish better than last year’s 22-60 record — especially after seeing the electric play from French phenom Victor Wembanyama in this year’s Paris Olympics.

After a day of voting, the consensus favorite option was that this year’s squad was going to reach the first round of the playoffs this season.

If this prediction came true, this would be the first time the Spurs have reached the playoffs since the 2018-2019 season when they lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round. This would also mean that several players would make their playoff debuts.

Those include forwards Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Julian Champagne, and Wembanyama, and guards Tre Jones, Malaki Branham, and Castle.

Other results from the poll showed 29% of fans believe they would miss the playoffs, 11% think they’ll advance to the second round, 5% see the team making it to the Western Conference Finals, and 15% of fans think they’ll make it all the way to the NBA Finals.