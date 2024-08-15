14 national TV games highlight Spurs’ 2024-25 NBA regular season schedule

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs, along with the rest of the NBA, released their 2024-25 regular season schedule on Thursday afternoon.
Buoyed by Victor Wembanyama’s Rookie of the Year campaign, seasoned free agent signings and a busy NBA Draft night, San Antonio will play more than one-sixth of its regular season games in front of a national television audience.
Recommended Videos
The Spurs will play nine games on ESPN. Some notable ESPN broadcasts include a Christmas Day special against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden (11 a.m. central), an Oct. 30 road tilt against Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder (8:30 p.m. central) and the Spurs’ first NBA Cup game at home against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 15 (6:30 p.m. central).
ESPN will also broadcast the Spurs’ second of two games against the Indiana Pacers in Paris on Jan. 25 (11 a.m. central). NBA TV will air the first Spurs-Pacers matchup on Jan. 23 (1 p.m. central).
San Antonio will take the floor four times on TNT in 2024-25, the network’s last as a national NBA broadcaster. The Spurs will be featured as a part of the NBA’s Opening Week slate when they open the season on the road against Luka Doncic and the defending Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 24 (6:30 p.m. central). TNT will also broadcast San Antonio’s second NBA Cup matchup at home against the Thunder on Nov. 19 (8:30 p.m. central) and its first of two back-to-back games versus the Phoenix Suns at the Moody Center in Austin on Feb. 20 (8:30 p.m. central).
The Spurs’ second game in Austin, against the Detroit Pistons on Feb. 21 (7:30 p.m. central), will be a part of the squad’s time-honored annual tradition: the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo road trip.
San Antonio’s trip will begin Feb. 3 against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (7 p.m. central), run concurrently with the 2025 NBA All-Star break and conclude on March 1 back where it started: Memphis (7 p.m. central).
The Spurs will return to Frost Bank Center on March 2 against the Thunder at 6 p.m. That game will also be televised on ESPN.
San Antonio’s full schedule can be seen below.
2024-25 spurs printable schedule by nkotisso on Scribd