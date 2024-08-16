Sports bar ordered for reinspection after dead roach found on counter, jalapeños found in Fireball bucket

SAN ANTONIO – Dead roaches, rodent poop and small flies around a dishwashing station are some of the violations that health inspectors found at three San Antonio restaurants that could make you sick.

Genghis Grill

Inspectors found 10 items that were out of compliance at the Genghis Grill on 1903 N FM 1604 East in a July 2024 inspection.

Among the issues inspectors that led them to order a reinspection was food on the buffet line that was warmer than it should have been.

The inspector also noted that raw shrimp was being stored on or over ready-to-eat food. Small flies were also seen around dishwashing stations, and the restaurant had an expired food permit.

KSAT paid a visit, and employees said a manager was not there to answer our questions.

Owner Jeff Macaitis invited us back out.

Paulina’s Mexican Restaurant

Rodent poop was found in a dry storage area at Paulina’s Mexican Restaurant at 1438 W Hutchins Place.

Barbacoa, picadillo, beans, and guisada made the day before the June 2024 inspection was too warm, according to the report.

The inspector noted that raw beef and chicken were being stored in the same container next to uncovered cooked food.

An inspector also saw an employee make breakfast tacos with their bare hands.

Home Plate Bar & Grill

The sports bar on 2533 Bandera was given a strike on its inspection in June 2024.

Metro Health ordered a reinspection for Home Plate Bar & Grill, where a dead roach was seen on a counter behind the bar.

Raw chicken sitting uncovered in a fridge is one of a dozen issues noted on the report that were out of compliance.

A Fireball party bucket was being used as storage for jalapeños, according to the inspection report.

Score Guide

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Other scores from June 2 through July 6, 2024

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 100

1201 N FM 1604 W

-----------------------------

Tamale Factory of San Antonio, 100

4705 Rigsby Ave

-----------------------------

Arredondo’s Sea Food Cafe, 100

1908 Southcross W

-----------------------------

Tokyo Garden Catering Sushi, 100

368 Valley Hi Drive

-----------------------------

Michoacana Ice Cream, 100

91735 Military Drive W

-----------------------------

Dallah Mediterranean Cusine, 100

5450 Babcock Road

-----------------------------

