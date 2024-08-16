‘We’re proud of them’: Boerne community relishing opening Little League World Series win

BOERNE, Texas – Boerne made their Little League World Series debut tonight and did not disappoint, taking the first game 9 to 0 in the opening round.

The team is creating quite the fan base around San Antonio, especially in Boerne. There were multiple watch parties for the team’s big game, but one of the biggest was at Free Roam Brewery in Boerne.

“There’s a saying not just in (Williamsport) Pennsylvania with the team, but right here in Boerne; talk to me about that,” asked KSAT reporter John Paul Barajas

“There is hashtag Boerne vs the world baby,” said Amanda Hood, a Boerne Mom at the watch party

That might be the motto in town and for the team, but the boys aren’t just repping Boerne; they have Southwest across their chests, suiting up for the entire region.

“We’re proud that they have a chance to showcase the hard work that they’ve been perfecting over the summer, and we’re proud of them to represent our city, state, and region. Let’s go, Boerne,” said Charlie King, VP of Boerne Little League.

The watch party was packed, and with every hit, pitch, and out, the fans were on their feet and cheering.

“This team is complete, from the top to the bottom. They got great pitching, they play really good defense, and their fielding is fantastic,” said Boerne parent Kris Jensen.

With the way the team played, everyone in attendance at the watch party smiled, but none was bigger than one grandfather.

“My grandson plays second base for Boerne Southwest; I’m extremely proud, and I just want to give a little shoutout, win Boerne win,” said Paul Salinas

