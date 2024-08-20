Empowering parents of special needs children as kids head back to school

SAN ANTONIO – The first few weeks of school can be exciting for children and their families, but they can also cause anxiety for some.

The new sights, sounds, smells, and faces can be a lot for children with autism to handle, according to Carrie Alvarado, chief operating officer for Autism Community Network, a nonprofit that helps families with children as young as 6 months old by providing them with a diagnosis, support and therapies.

Alvarado urges parents to keep their own emotions in check because any anxiety could transfer to their child.

She said parents should prepare kids for the transition by taking a school tour ahead of time. Get to know the school staff and teachers and tell them about your child’s vulnerability and motivations.

Alvarado emphasizes the crucial role of parents as advocates for their children. She encourages parents to trust their instincts and remember that they are the ultimate experts on their child.

“The more they can prepare themselves in getting to know the teacher and building themselves as an ally for the teacher and for the school that their child is going to be attending, the more comfortable they’ll be, and then the child will benefit from their comfort,” Alvarado said.

