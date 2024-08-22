Having trouble finding after school care? You’re not alone

YMCA is looking to hire to reduce waiting list of kids needing care

SAN ANTONIO – Finding affordable child care can be difficult to find. As children head back to school, the need for afterschool help is crucial for working families.

The YMCA San Antonio provides after-school care for 69 schools in 7 area school districts.

Here’s a list of the local districts:

Boerne ISD

New Braunfels ISD

SCUCISD

La Vernia ISD

Southwest ISD

San Antonio ISD

Private Charter Schools

The YMCA serve about 4,000 students in the program. The Y charges about $88 and Y members get a 10% discount.

Shannon Gowen with the Y said they’re mindful of the families that they serve.

“Usually those people, you know, mom, dad, guardians, they’re both working in the household. And so, there’s a need for childcare,” she said.

Due to the high demand, there is a wait list for the program. The areas of greater need are SAISD and New Braunfels ISD, where they could help families if they had more job applicants, Gowen said.

“If anyone’s looking for a part time job and loves working with kids, or is a retired schoolteacher, we’re still looking for people,” she said.

Click on the link for open job applications here.