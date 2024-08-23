Student arrested for carrying a gun at LEE High School

SAN ANTONIO – A LEE High School student was arrested Friday for having a gun on campus.
According to a letter from the principal, two students reported seeing another student post a picture or video on social media holding a gun in what looked like a school restroom.
School staff informed campus police, who identified the student, confiscated a gun from his backpack and arrested him.
A second student, who was in the background of the picture or video, may also be disciplined, the letter said.
This is the second time this week a gun has been found on a school campus in San Antonio.
A student was arrested on Tuesday for bringing a gun to Stevens High School. That student didn’t attend the school.