Man sentenced to eight years in prison for abusing animals

Jonathan David Casanova Garcia was arrested in Jan. 2023 and charged with bestiality.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was sentenced Monday to eight years in prison for animal abuse.

Judge Ron Rangel, of the 379th District Court, sentenced Jonathan David Casanova Garcia, 20, to prison on a charge of cruelty-non-livestock-fight.

According to San Antonio Animal Care Services, Garcia was arrested in 2023 on a bestiality charge following a joint investigation by the San Antonio Police Department.

ACS determined he had recorded himself hurting a dog. The video and other instances of significant animal abuse were found on Garcia’s social media accounts.

The canine that Garcia abused, a young male Boxer, was rescued by ACS and later adopted into a new home.

