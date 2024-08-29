Animal Care Services looking for temporary pet parents

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Animal Care Services is looking for temporary pet parents and is offering classes on how to become one.

“Sit. Stay. Learn.” is a series of classes that focus on the how and the benefits of pet fostering.

SAACS officials said hundreds of pets are brought into the shelter every week and need time to decompress and learn how to become family pets before heading to their forever homes, and that’s where pet fosters come in.

Animal Care Foster Orientation is a “people only” course that will detail what it’s like fostering a shelter pet and review the perks of participating in the SAACS foster program, which includes free food and supplies.

Attendees will also learn the type of pets in greatest need of fosters and the basics of getting their homes ready for temporary canine or feline guests.

While new and prospective pet fosters are welcome, all companion animals should be left home, a news release said.

Residents can email acsfoster@sanantonio.gov to sign up as pet parents and get more information about upcoming orientation courses.