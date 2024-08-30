Two restaurants serve up sides of major improvements in latest inspection reports

SAN ANTONIO – Months after earning low scores on their health inspections, new scores show two San Antonio restaurants have made major improvements.

Behind the Kitchen Door is a series where KSAT investigates health inspections of local restaurants.

Golden Wok

Golden Wok, located at 1410 SW Loop 410, is a popular Chinese restaurant that’s usually packed around lunchtime.

Back in December 2023, Metro Health inspectors found 22 violations, earning the restaurant a score of 69.

In August, that score flipped to a 96 -- a 27-point jump.

While nobody from the restaurant wanted to talk with KSAT about the improvement, customers did.

“They paid attention,” said customer Margaret Moya.

Mary Chula Mexican Food

Mary Chula Mexican Food, located at 5019 W Commerce, also made a significant score improvement, earning a 94 on its June 2024 inspection.

In November 2023, inspectors gave the restaurant a 76, ordering a reinspection after they found it needed a thorough cleaning.

Owner Perla Gonzales was happy to take KSAT behind the kitchen door as she made tortillas.

Gonzales said she makes sure to talk with employees about the violations, which included issues with food temperatures.

While the score of 94 hanging on her wall is a sign the restaurant is doing things right, Gonzales said it’s a reminder improvements can still be made.

Score Guide

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

