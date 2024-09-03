82º
Man arrested after firing gunshot inside H-E-B on Northwest Side, police say

Nobody was injured during shooting at Bandera Road, near Loop 410

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Luis Cienfuegos, Photojournalist

Shooting at the H-E-B in the 5600 block of Bandera off Interstate 410. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after he fired a gunshot inside an H-E-B on the Northwest Side, according to Leon Valley police.

The shooting happened around 1:05 p.m. on Tuesday at the H-E-B in the 5600 block of Bandera Road near Loop 410.

Police said the man shot into the ground of the H-E-B near the entrance of the grocery store.

Shortly after, officers arrested the man as he attempted to walk away toward a nearby road, police said.

Nobody was injured during the shooting, according to police.

Officials are unsure why the man fired the gunshot.

KSAT will update you with more information as it becomes available.

