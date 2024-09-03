San Antonio-area tattoo shops offering Friday the 13th tattoo deals

SAN ANTONIO – With Friday the 13th approaching, tattoo shops are getting ready to celebrate the spooky day by offering some discounted tattoo specials.

September will be the first Friday the 13th we’ll see since October 2023. Fast forward 13 weeks later, and we’ll see the second and last one for the year in December.

Here’s a list of tattoo parlors planning to participate for the upcoming Friday the 13th:

ALTAR Tattoo Studio: ALTAR will offer the deals through the weekend on a first-come, first-served basis. Pricing will be $20 for select tattoos, and the shop will offer special flash deals starting from $31 and up. The shop will have over 300 designs to choose from. ALTAR is located at 14751 Old Bandera Rd #3101 in Helotes.

Cursed Mark Tattoo Studio: The shop will offer $13 plus $7 tip tattoos with different designs and will offer larger-sized designs for up to $100 plus a $30 tip. The shop will continue its deals until Sept. 15 on a first-come, first-served basis. The tattoo parlor is located at 8373 Culebra Rd.

Eccentric Tattoo Studio: The studio will offer $13 plus $7 tip designs as well as bigger-sized tattoos for $60 and $130. Eccentric is located at 2308 Nogalitos St.

HappyCactus43: Lines will be open from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on a first-come, first served basis. Deals include $20 and $30 tattoos, as well as 25% off piercings. Customers can choose from over 100 custom tattoo choices. HapppyCactus43 is located at 2635 Mossrock.

Icon Ink: The shop will update with more details on its social media page. Early walk-ins are recommended by the shop. Icon Ink is located at 7530 Bandera Rd Suite 150.

It's Live Through This Tattoos: The shop will offer 13 days of both $13 tattoos and piercings deals starting Sept. 1. Guests can show a desired design by phone or printed. The tattoo parlor is located at 619 SW 24th St #101. More information can be found here

Nite Owl Tattoos: The shop will only offer $13 tattoos or piercings, plus a $7 set up fee, through appointments. If you can't make it to the event, the tattoo parlor will offer $40 designs for the rest of September. Nite Owl is located at 1816 Fredericksburg Rd.

Por Vida Tattoos: The annual event will have $20, $40 and $60 tattoo specials. Por Vida Tattoos is located at 3503 S Gevers St #103.

Reflection INK: The shop is offering $13 tattoos and recommends customers to call for details and schedule an appointment. Reflection INK is located at 7405 W US Highway 90.

The Tat Studio: A cash-only event from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. will offer $13 tattoos and piercings with a mandatory $7 tip and $31 tattoos plus $9 tip deals. The Tat Studio is located at 1342 W. Goodwin St in Pleasanton.

The Blackbook Tattoo Studio: The tattoo parlor will celebrate the 13th for three days, starting on Sept. 11 until Sept. 13. Designs are priced at $20 on a first-come, first-served basis. The shop is located at 1409 E. Commerce St.

This list will be updated as more tattoo parlors reach out in their participation. If you own a participating shop and want to be included, reach out to KSAT at news@ksat.com.