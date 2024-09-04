San Antonians to give feedback on nearly $4 billion city budget

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio residents have their first opportunity to tell the full city council what they think of the proposed city budget on Wednesday evening.

The city has already held a series of 11 budget town halls around the city, but Wednesday’s 5 p.m. public hearing at Municipal Plaza will be before the full city council.

Recommended Videos

The second and final public hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Thursday, Sep. 12.

San Antonio is considering a $3.96 billion budget, which includes numerous cuts in the face of lagging revenues. The city isn’t planning any changes to the property tax rate, but it is looking to increase or introduce several fees.

It also includes money for more police officers, firefighters, and homeless camp cleanups.

The council will consider changes to the spending plan on Sept. 17 and 18.

A vote on the final budget is scheduled for Sept. 19.

MORE FY 2025 BUDGET COVERAGE: