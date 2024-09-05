SAN ANTONIO – U.S. Parents are overwhelmed and burned out, it’s gotten so bad the Surgeon General is calling for a change in cultural norm in a public health advisory.

Finances, time demand, mental health, technology and social media are just some of the stressors that are adding to the parenting problems.

The 36 page report lists the problems parents are facing, but also offers suggestions on how to help reduce the stress.

The reports calls for governments to step in by providing financial assistance for child care programs. An it calls on employers to consider flexible hours for parents and training on work-life balance.

On Thursday, KSAT asked on it’s Facebook page, “What makes parenting a child under 18 challenging in 2024?”

Many of the responses point to social media as a stressor and others say its peer pressure and fear of the child vaping.

