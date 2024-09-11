H-E-B honors first responders across Texas in remembrance of 9/11

On the day marking 23 years since the 9/11 attacks, H-E-B showed first responders across Texas some love by stocking their fridges and pantry shelves.

More than 3,000 H-E-B employees visited 900 fire and police stations around Texas on Wednesday, delivering goodie bags and groceries.

It’s part of the Texas grocery chain’s 20th Annual Helping Heroes event.

Helping Heroes acknowledges first responders and allows H-E-B employees to give back.

“We’ve partnered with our first responders in all of our communities for so many years. This is our way to really contribute or give back to them, to honor them for the work they do every day to keep our community safe,” said Monica Garza.

H-E-B’s Helping Heroes initiative takes place on Sept. 11 and observes the day as a National Day of Service and remembrance, paying tribute to those who risked and lost their lives.