FEMA, FTC offer free weather emergency, fraud prevention webinar next week

Event will take place at 1 p.m. on Sept. 17 via Zoom

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – The federal government is providing a free webinar next week as part of National Preparedness Month to help people stay up to date with safety plans in a potential weather emergency or disaster.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) are partnering for the webinar. The agencies will provide people with the following:

  • Free tools to help you develop an up-to-date emergency and recovery plan
  • How to recognize, avoid, and report weather-related frauds and scams
  • How to get real help to recover after a disaster
  • How to share this information with your community

The event will occur at 1 p.m. central time on Sept. 17 via Zoom. Advanced registration is required for the event, which you can find here.

After signing up, attendees will receive a confirmation email with additional information.

Ivan Herrera, MSB, has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering consumer and money content, news of the day and trending stories.

