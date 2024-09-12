FEMA, FTC offer free weather emergency, fraud prevention webinar next week

SAN ANTONIO – The federal government is providing a free webinar next week as part of National Preparedness Month to help people stay up to date with safety plans in a potential weather emergency or disaster.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) are partnering for the webinar. The agencies will provide people with the following:

Free tools to help you develop an up-to-date emergency and recovery plan

How to recognize, avoid, and report weather-related frauds and scams

How to get real help to recover after a disaster

How to share this information with your community

The event will occur at 1 p.m. central time on Sept. 17 via Zoom. Advanced registration is required for the event, which you can find here.

After signing up, attendees will receive a confirmation email with additional information.