KSAT meteorologist Sarah Spivey expecting first child this December, discusses upcoming motherhood

SAN ANTONIO – You know Sarah Spivey as a meteorologist in the KSAT Weather Authority Team. She’ll soon be known as “Mom.”

Sarah, who joined KSAT in 2017, revealed over the summer that she and her husband, Michael, are forecasting a bundle of joy — a baby boy.

Recommended Videos

Expecting her first child in December, Sarah shared her journey and the excitement she and Michael feel as they anticipate his arrival. Balancing her public life with private milestones, Spivey also addressed some challenges she’s faced and her excitement for raising her son with values of kindness and community.

Read below for a Q&A with the mother-to-be.

Tell us a little bit about yourself and your family.

My husband, Michael, and I have been married since January 2020, just before the pandemic! We’ve always wanted children, and we’re so excited that we’ll be having our first baby soon. It’s a boy! I grew up with one sister, and so this will be the first boy on my side of the family in 30-plus years. My mom joked that she was praying for a boy...lol!

When are you due? Do you have names picked out?

I’m due toward the end of December. We’re excited for our early Christmas gift. 😊

We have decided on a first name for our little boy but are keeping it close until he’s born. We’re still trying to figure out middle names!

You’ve been vocal about body-shamers online. How are you trying to change that conversation?

Yeah, I recently made an Instagram Stories post about this. While the vast majority of people are kind, being in the public eye sometimes brings unwanted comments and emails from people about my appearance. Negative comments about my changing figure, the clothes I choose to wear, etc. It happens to almost every woman I know on TV, unfortunately. For the most part, I’m able to brush these aside and continue with my day. But every now and then, a comment can get to me.

For so long, we’ve accepted being judged for the way we look, but I think it’s important for the folks who send these negative emails and comments to realize that it’s never appropriate to comment on someone’s appearance and body. You never know what someone is going through!

What are you looking forward to most in motherhood?

I think, mostly, I’m looking forward to experiencing a type of love I’ve not yet known. I’m excited to see how he grows and what kind of person he becomes.

What about your husband, Michael, in fatherhood?

Michael says, “I am very excited to see this little baby grow. I’m excited to share the things I love with him. Excited to see what things he will gravitate towards and what he will take from me and from Sarah. Excited to read to him and sing to him and hug him. Even as I’m typing this, I’m overcome with joy and excitement.”

Being a parent changes your outlook on everything — have you noticed a change in your perspective?

What a great question! While my baby’s not even here yet, I can totally see a change in my perspective on life. Many of the “little things” that used to bother me or impact my day simply don’t matter as much anymore if my baby is safe and developing in a healthy way.

What’s one lesson that you learned from your parents that you want to teach your child?

I’m so grateful for my parents and the way that they raised me. Fun fact: my parents were ministers when we were younger. Because of this, we always had people of different backgrounds and walks of life in our home. We had a sense of community. My mom and dad did their best to teach me to care for everyone and to be kind. These are the things that I want to pass on to my son.

Get to know the KSAT Team: