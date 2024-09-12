US Customs and Border Protection to release review of response to Robb Elementary School shooting

(Dario Lopez-Mills, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - Law enforcement, and other first responders, gather outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. Four months after the Robb Elementary School shooting, the Uvalde school district on Friday, Oct. 7 pulled its entire embattled campus police force off the job following a wave of new outrage over the hiring of a former Texas state trooper who was part of the hesitant law enforcement response as a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, File)

UVALDE, Texas – United States Customs and Border Protection is set to release a report of how the agency responded to the May 24, 2022, shooting in Uvalde, Texas, according to a spokesperson for the agency.

The agency did not specify when the report would be released.

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary School. It took law enforcement more than 77 minutes to confront the shooter.

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection official said the agency’s Border Patrol Tactical Unit exchanged gunfire with the shooter.

While a name has not been made public, it’s been reported that a U.S. border patrol agent killed the shooter.

CBP released images to ABC News back in 2022 showing the injuries one agent suffered after exchanging gunfire with the shooter.

A Robb Elementary victim’s family member told KSAT they are meeting with CBP about the report. KSAT has also reached out to several other family members.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update you as more information becomes available.