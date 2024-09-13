🎉 Things to do in San Antonio this weekend: Hispanic Heritage events, 13th Floor, Creed

Hello, everyone! I hope you’re embracing the fun of Friday the 13th without any fear or chills today.

Do you plan to get a tattoo today? Lots of tattoo shops are offering some discounted deals to celebrate Friday the 13th. However, if that doesn’t catch your interest, Hispanic Heritage Month starts this Sunday! You can celebrate at the Pearl for Viva Dieceséis or go to a free admission concert at Traders Village for Fiestas Patrias.

Also, starting this weekend, the 13th Floor is opening its doors to the public. How ironic that today is the 13th? If you want to continue your weekend of feeling frightful, you could also go to Fright Fest or Howl-O-Scream.

Take a look at this weekend’s events:

13TH FLOOR: Are you brave enough to go through the 13th Floor Haunted House? Be prepared to feel all the thrills and chills starting on Sept. 13. The fame haunted house will continue on run-selected nights until Nov. 9. Purchase your tickets here if you dare.

“BEETLEJUICE”: “Beetlejuice” fans have a chance to see the movie characters’ costumes up close at Santikos Casa Blanca until Sept. 16. Costumes were worn by cast members Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Jenna Ortega wore the costumes.

FRIGHT FEST: “The Conjuring Universe” and “Stranger Things” are two new haunts that will make guests scream from Sept. 7 to Nov. 3. There will also be six other haunted houses, six heavily themed scare zones and dynamic entertainment at the theme park — interested for a scare? Visit Six Flags online for more information.

HOWL-O-SCREAM: Be ready to be spooked at Howl-O-Scream with six horror-filled haunts and eight "Terror-tories" from Sept. 13 to Oct. 27. Vampires, sinister sorcerers and other nightmares will appear at the park. Click here for more information.

LA VILLITA MARKET DAYS: Maverick Plaza will transform into an open-air marketplace from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. at La Villita Historic Arts Village, located at 418 Villita St. Market Days take place every Saturday. Visitors can enjoy arts and crafts, witness live cooking demonstrations and more.

MARKET DAYS: Visit the Pearl for Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. -1 p.m. to shop for local produce and meat. You could also go to the Markers Market every Sunday from 9 a.m.- 10 p.m. to view and shop from over 40 local artisans and markers making culinary-inspired home goods such as pottery and wood crafts. The Pearl is located at 303 Pearl Pkwy.

MARKET SQUARE WEEKEND: Enjoy the day at Enjoy the day at Market Square , filled with music, food booths and working artists from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every weekend in September.

Friday, Sept. 13

CREED: The band, known for hits like "Higher" and "My Sacrifice," will perform its "Summer of '99 Tour" with special guests 3 Doors Down at 7 p.m. on Sept. 13 at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets can be purchased here

EAT & PLAY: Travis Park hosts an Eat & Play event every second Friday of the month — this month from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. on Sept 13. The park will have food trucks, music and activities. Travis Park is located at 301 E. Travis St.

EL GRITO CULTURAL CEREMONY: An annual celebration of the Independence of Mexico that features music, Folklorico dancers, food and craft vendors from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 13 at Market Square. El Grito Cultural Program and Civic Ceremony is a free event.

FRIDAY THE 13TH: Are you planning to get a tattoo soon? Several tattoo parlors are gearing up for the spooky day with tattoo and piercing deals. Some shops will offer deals the day of or have specials during the Friday the 13 weekend. Check out our story for a list of some shops celebrating the day.

Music on the Springs: Pearl will host Music on the Springs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday beginning Sept. 13 until Nov. 29 at 1100 Springs Plaza. The events will feature artisans, vendors, food and live music. On Sept. 13, visitors will see singer and songwriter Elise Road on the stage.

STARLIGHT MOVIE NIGHT: The San Antonio Botanical Garden will begin its Starlight Movie Night from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at 555 Funston Pl. "Peter Rabbit" will be screened after sunset. Tickets can be purchased here

Saturday, Sept, 14

CARS & COFFEE: Car enthusiasts can meet from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Six Flags Fiesta Texas, located at 17000 W Interstate 10, for the free showcasing of vehicles. People can share their experiences and connect with others who have the same interests at the event. A full list of the event's rules can be found here

CZECH-SLOVAK HARVEST FESTIVAL: The Bexar County Czech Heritage Society is hosting the event from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept 14 at the Garden Ridge Community Center at 9400 John T Phillips Municipal Pkwy. The festival will include Czech Slovak music, food and cultural displays. Admission to the event is $5, and children under 12 years old can get in for free.

HOOPS ON HOUSTON: The 2025 NCAA Men's Final Four will kick off festivities with "Hoops on Houston Street" from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 14 at downtown Houston Street and Main Avenue. The free event will include basketball games, fitness challenges and live entertainment.

MARTIN AMINI: The comedian will perform his "The Love World Tour" at 7 p.m. on Sept 14 at the Aztec Theatre. Tickets can be purchased here

MOVIE IN THE PARK: The Tower of the Americas will host a free movie night from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. "The Man From Toronto" will be screened when the sun sets.

PICKLEBALL AT HEMISFAIR: Whether you're new to the game or a seasoned player, Hemisfair will host free pickleball games on a first-come, first-served basis from 9 a.m. to noon at 630 E Nueva St. The first hour will feature a session for people who are interested in learning more about how the game works.

Sunday, Sept. 15