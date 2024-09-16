US Rep. Castro highlights impact of Hispanic-serving institutions during Hispanic Heritage Month

Hispanic Heritage Month is from Sept. 15-Oct. 15.

Hispanic Heritage Month is officially underway, and Congressman Joaquin Castro and other political leaders are focusing on Hispanic-serving institutions (HSI).

“Millions of students across America, including many in San Antonio, benefit from the incredible education that Hispanic-Serving Institutions provide,” Castro said in a news release.

Over 600 HSIs across the United States enroll over five million Hispanic students.

Hispanic-serving institutions are accredited, degree-granting, public or private nonprofit institutions of higher education with at least 25% Hispanic or Latino undergraduate students.

San Antonio has more than a dozen HSIs. Those include:

University of Texas at San Antonio

Texas A&M University-San Antonio

Our Lady of the Lake University

The University of the Incarnate Word

The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio

St. Mary’s University

Northwest Vista College

Palo Alto College

San Antonio College

St. Philip’s College

Hallmark University

Baptist University of the Americas

Our city is also home to the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU), a national education association that represents colleges and universities committed to Hispanic success.

“I’m proud to recognize the critical role these institutions play in opening doors to opportunity for underserved students,” said Congressman Castro.

A bipartisan resolution was announced last week. Congressman Castro along with other political leaders such as, Senators John Cornyn (TX) and Alex Padilla (CA) came together to celebrate the week of Sept. 9 as National Hispanic-Serving Institutions Week.

The resolution celebrates the contributions of HSIs across the country and highlights the important role these institutions play in educating underserved students.

Hispanic Heritage Month began Sunday, Sept. 15, and will go on until Tuesday, Oct. 15.