Former Spur Derrick White punched during scuffle at University of Colorado football game

(David Zalubowski, Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) in the first half of an NBA basketball gsm Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

BOULDER, Colo. – Former San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White was involved in a scuffle with fans at the University of Colorado and Colorado State University football game.

In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) by entertainment news company TMZ, White was punched on his head by a fellow fan.

Recommended Videos

#NBA star #DerrickWhite was hit in the head by a spinning backfist on Saturday, new video obtained by @TMZ_Sports shows. Full story here: https://t.co/GIfoacuOVO pic.twitter.com/OVQmiEfqTO — TMZ (@TMZ) September 16, 2024

Other fans in attendance immediately restrained the man, who swung his fist and hit White.

White, a University of Colorado alum, continued to engage in the physical altercation as both male and female fans tried to ease the situation.

Nearly a dozen fans were pushing and shoving each other in the video. One fan put a man in a headlock for several moments.

Security personnel at the game managed to separate the crowd of fans involved in the melee after a few minutes.

According to TMZ, no police report was filed regarding the incident.