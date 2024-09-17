82º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Former Spur Derrick White punched during scuffle at University of Colorado football game

Nearly a dozen fans were pushing and shoving each other in a video

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: Derrick White, College Football
San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) in the first half of an NBA basketball gsm Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski, Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

BOULDER, Colo. – Former San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White was involved in a scuffle with fans at the University of Colorado and Colorado State University football game.

In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) by entertainment news company TMZ, White was punched on his head by a fellow fan.

Recommended Videos

Other fans in attendance immediately restrained the man, who swung his fist and hit White.

White, a University of Colorado alum, continued to engage in the physical altercation as both male and female fans tried to ease the situation.

Nearly a dozen fans were pushing and shoving each other in the video. One fan put a man in a headlock for several moments.

Security personnel at the game managed to separate the crowd of fans involved in the melee after a few minutes.

According to TMZ, no police report was filed regarding the incident.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email

Recommended Videos