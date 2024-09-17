Former Spur Derrick White punched during scuffle at University of Colorado football game

BOULDER, Colo. – Former San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White was involved in a scuffle with fans at the University of Colorado and Colorado State University football game.
In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) by entertainment news company TMZ, White was punched on his head by a fellow fan.
#NBA star #DerrickWhite was hit in the head by a spinning backfist on Saturday, new video obtained by @TMZ_Sports shows. Full story here: https://t.co/GIfoacuOVO pic.twitter.com/OVQmiEfqTO— TMZ (@TMZ) September 16, 2024
Other fans in attendance immediately restrained the man, who swung his fist and hit White.
White, a University of Colorado alum, continued to engage in the physical altercation as both male and female fans tried to ease the situation.
Nearly a dozen fans were pushing and shoving each other in the video. One fan put a man in a headlock for several moments.
Security personnel at the game managed to separate the crowd of fans involved in the melee after a few minutes.
According to TMZ, no police report was filed regarding the incident.