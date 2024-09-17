SAISD board to seek public input on sale of land for downtown baseball stadium

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio ISD Board of Trustees wants to find out what district residents have to say about the sale of land for a downtown baseball stadium for the San Antonio Missions.

The district owns 2.3 acres of land near the Fox Tech campus that is currently used for parking and is earmarked for the development of the stadium, a news release said.

Recommended Videos

The topic of the potential sale of the land was discussed during a board meeting Monday night. After hearing from several district residents, trustees decided to have a meeting to allow the community to weigh in on the land sale.

The district plans to schedule and coordinate a public meeting in October, the release said.

The San Antonio City Council last week approved the broad strokes of a deal with Bexar County, downtown developer Weston Urban, and the San Antonio Missions’ ownership group, known as Designated Bidders. The plan would create a $160 million stadium for the San Diego Padres’ AA affiliate along San Pedro Creek in downtown San Antonio.

Bexar County Commissioners will also need to approve the deal. A spokesman for Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai said a vote has not yet been scheduled, though commissioners’ next meeting will be Oct. 8.

Related Stories: