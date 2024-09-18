Crime Stoppers seek tips into shooting death of man on West Side

Cody Guerrero, 33, was found shot to death on Sept. 7 in the 200 block of Balboa Avenue.

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is seeking tips from the public in hopes of solving a shooting death on the West Side.

San Antonio police responded to a shooting around 11 p.m. on Sept. 7 in the 200 block of Balboa Avenue.

Recommended Videos

An SAPD sergeant told KSAT that two neighbors, both men, were arguing in the street about animals making noise. Witnesses told police they heard the men arguing outside before gunshots rang out.

Cody Guerrero, 33, was found lying in the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 71-year-old man was also shot, and he was transported to a hospital.

If you have any information about this case, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

You can also leave a tip on the P3 Tips app that can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.