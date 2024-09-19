Man struck by truck, killed on Northwest Side, SAPD says

A man was hit by a truck and died on Huebner Road on Wednesday evening around 7:50 p.m., San Antonio Police said.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a man was killed after he was struck by a truck on the Northwest Side.

The crash happened around 7:50 p.m. in the 8600 block of Huebner Road.

SAPD said the victim did not cross the street on a crosswalk. Officers also said poor lighting in the area may have contributed to the crash.

Authorities said the driver of the truck remained on the scene following the crash and did not believe the driver was under any influence.

Witnesses on the scene said they saw the driver driving in his lane shortly before the driver saw the victim in the road.

Emergency personnel attempted to save the victim’s life but was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

“EMS said they believed that they smelled intoxicants on the victim’s breath while they were working on him, but as of right now, that is still under investigation,” SAPD said.

The victim has yet to be identified.