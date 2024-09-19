Terry Black’s BBQ project on Broadway clears another hurdle

The new design comes after the city approved a zoning change for the land.

SAN ANTONIO – A project that would alter the makeup of the Lower Broadway corridor received another green light this week.

Austin-based Terry Black’s BBQ has received a certificate of appropriateness from the Historic and Design Review Commission to build part of its project at 2100 Broadway. While the group intends to build a hotel, restaurant, spa and underground parking structure on the currently vacant lot, the move on Wednesday gives them the go-ahead to tackle the restaurant and parking structure.

In its most recent application to the Office of Historic Preservation, Terry Black’s unveiled an updated design for the restaurant, noting it would use corrugated steel, limestone masonry and corrugated metal roofing as part of the materials.

The move passed through consent. HDRC gave the project conceptual approval this past June. The project has also gained favorable land use designations from the Zoning Commission and City Council that allow for a hotel development.

When it was taken up by City Council, concerns were raised by the Alamo Colleges District and others about the effects of the smoke that would emanate from the restaurant on air quality. A Terry Black’s representative said the team is prepared to install a smoke scrubber if needed. Giving his support to the project, District 2 representative Jalen McKee-Rodriguez said project leaders have a vested interest in protecting hotel guests from smoke, which would translate to protecting the neighborhood.

Detailed design plans for the hotel portion have yet to be released. When preliminary plans were made public early this year, the project called for a three-story hotel structure.

Austin architecture firm Chioco Design LLC is attached.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.