Have you seen him? SAPD searching for man missing for over a week

Nicholas "Nick" Enez Betcher was last seen nine days ago

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man with a medical condition, last seen on the Northwest Side.

Officials said Nicholas Enez Betcher was last spotted in the 7000 block of Wurzbach Road on Sept. 11.

Betcher is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has black hair, hazel eyes, and a light complexion, according to the SAPD.

Betcher has a tattoo and a scar on his left arm. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

If you have seen him or know his whereabouts, call the SAPD’s Missing Person Unit at 210-207-7660.