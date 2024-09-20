93º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Have you seen him? SAPD searching for man missing for over a week

Nicholas ‘Nick’ Enez Betcher was last seen on Sept. 11

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Tags: Northwest Side, SAPD, Missing Person
Nicholas "Nick" Enez Betcher was last seen nine days ago (San Antonio Police Department)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man with a medical condition, last seen on the Northwest Side.

Officials said Nicholas Enez Betcher was last spotted in the 7000 block of Wurzbach Road on Sept. 11.

Recommended Videos

Betcher is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has black hair, hazel eyes, and a light complexion, according to the SAPD.

Betcher has a tattoo and a scar on his left arm. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

If you have seen him or know his whereabouts, call the SAPD’s Missing Person Unit at 210-207-7660.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Avery Meurer headshot

Avery Meurer is a Content Gatherer for KSAT 12. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

email

Recommended Videos