San Antonio Startup Week kicks off in October with several pitch competitions offering big prizes

SAN ANTONIO – The annual San Antonio Startup Week kicks off next month, and a full schedule of the pitch competitions and the annual conference theme have been unveiled.

SASW, powered by Geekdom, will be held in the downtown area from Oct. 14-18. Each day will focus on unique “Invest In” themes, highlighting different facets of entrepreneurship and the startup industry.

Here is the schedule:

Monday, Oct. 14: Invest in Impact

Pre-Accelerator Demo Day

This event marks the first pitch competition during SASW.

Early-stage startups that completed Geekdom’s six-week Pre-Accelerator program will compete for $20,000.

The focus is on companies driving social, economic, or environmental change.

Entrepreneurs will pitch their mission-driven ideas to investors.

The event aligns with the day’s “Invest in Impact” theme, aiming to create meaningful connections with investors.

Tuesday, Oct. 15: Invest in LatinX

Puro Pitch

Focuses on celebrating LatinX entrepreneurship.

Hosted by Geekdom, in partnership with Hispanics in Philanthropy (HIP) and INICIO.

LatinX entrepreneurs will present their businesses, competing for a $35,000 prize.

The competition supports startups driving systemic change in the LatinX community.

Applications are open until Sept. 20 at sasw.co

Wednesday, Oct. 16: Invest in Women

Women Founder’s Network Pitch

Geekdom’s Women Founders Network will host a $30,000 pitch competition featuring five startups.

Companies include Athlete Constellation, Code Flight, Nourish’d Seeds, LLC, Sanara, and Waste Away.

Female founders gain a platform to showcase innovations and access resources to scale.

Alamo Angels Pitch Event

Hosted by Alamo Angels and True Wealth Ventures.

Three female-led startups will present their investment opportunities at “VC Primer: Women Investing in Women” at Centre Club, with typical investments ranging from $100,000 to $300,000.

BrainStorm Neuroscience Pitch Competition.

Hosted by the Mind Science Foundation, it will allow innovators to pitch brain-focused innovations.

Finalists are guaranteed $30,000 in funding, with a public vote offering a $10,000 Audience Choice award.

Thursday, Oct. 17: Invest in Innovation

Louis H. Stumberg New Venture Competition

Hosted by Trinity University, this Shark Tank-style event will feature five student-finalist teams.

Teams will pitch for $25,000 in seed funding and mentorship opportunities to guide them through their entrepreneurial journey.

San Antonio High Schools Entrepreneurship Showcase

The event focuses on innovation and education and features students from Alamo Heights, NSITE and Ronald Reagan high schools.

Students will present their ventures to Geekdom experts for feedback and recognition.

Friday, Oct. 18: Invest in San Antonio

SASW Closing Celebration and Startup Showcase

This event will celebrate local talent, innovation, and businesses in San Antonio.

The closing celebration will highlight the creativity within San Antonio’s startup ecosystem.

Attendees can engage with local startups, network, and connect with potential investors in a lively atmosphere.

The San Antonio Startup Week events are free and open to the public, but registration is required. For more information on all the events and to sign up, click here.

